Dean Moniot, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dean Moniot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dean Moniot, PT
Overview
Dean Moniot, PT is a Physical Therapist in Huntersville, NC.
Dean Moniot works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Lakeside Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine (Rosedale)14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 115, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dean Moniot?
Dean is very thorough (looking back at your medical history), professional and excellent at what he does. Within two weeks, under his direction and working with his exercise regimen, I already feel worlds better ... I would highly recommend requesting him. I'll go out of my way to hunt him down if and when I need PT in the future.
About Dean Moniot, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1114917929
Frequently Asked Questions
Dean Moniot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dean Moniot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dean Moniot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dean Moniot works at
Dean Moniot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Moniot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dean Moniot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dean Moniot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.