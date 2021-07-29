See All Chiropractors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Dean Jones, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dean Jones, DC is a Chiropractor in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Jones works at Colorado Medical Solutions in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Medical Solutions
    1465 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 308-2314
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Colorado Medical Solutions
    621 17th St Ste 701, Denver, CO 80293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 550-6907
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 29, 2021
I received stem cells in both knees at the Denver location. The procedure went well - no complications, issues or side effects. It's been 2 or 3 yrs since then, and my knees still work great and the pain is still gone. If I ever need stem cells again, I would definitely go back and I highly recommend both this provider and the procedure itself.
Jaharri — Jul 29, 2021
Photo: Dr. Dean Jones, DC
About Dr. Dean Jones, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1366855371
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Southern California University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dean Jones, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

