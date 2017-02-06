Dean Dickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dean Dickson, MS
Overview
Dean Dickson, MS is a Psychologist in Newtown, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 22 S State St, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3450
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dean Dickson?
Dean is a most trustworthy person, his advice and insight is unmatched.. I would highly recommend him to anyone who requires his services
About Dean Dickson, MS
- Psychology
- English
- 1619020534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dean Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dean Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dean Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dean Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dean Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.