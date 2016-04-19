Dean Aman, LPCMH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dean Aman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dean Aman, LPCMH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dean Aman, LPCMH is a Counselor in Newark, DE. They graduated from Missouri State University.
Dean Aman works at
Locations
Dean A. Aman, LPCMH260 Chapman Rd Ste 201, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 533-7582Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dean Aman?
Excellent therapist. Gits to the issues quickly. Remarkably perceptive
About Dean Aman, LPCMH
- Counseling
- English
- 1184742884
Education & Certifications
- Missouri State University
- Winona State University
