Dean Aman, LPCMH

Counseling
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dean Aman, LPCMH is a Counselor in Newark, DE. They graduated from Missouri State University.

Dean Aman works at Dean A. Aman, LPCMH in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dean A. Aman, LPCMH
    Dean A. Aman, LPCMH
260 Chapman Rd Ste 201, Newark, DE 19702
(302) 533-7582
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 19, 2016
    Excellent therapist. Gits to the issues quickly. Remarkably perceptive
    Mark C in Elkton, MD — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dean Aman, LPCMH

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184742884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Missouri State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Winona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dean Aman, LPCMH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dean Aman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dean Aman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dean Aman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dean Aman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Aman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dean Aman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dean Aman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

