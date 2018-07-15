Dea Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dea Collins, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dea Collins, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Dea Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rogue Valley Physiciansfamily Practice Group229 W STEWART AVE, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 779-5531
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dea Collins?
I love dea. Great since of humor that makes me feel relaxed. She takes excellent medical care of me. Answers all my questions and never rushes me.
About Dea Collins, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063418697
Frequently Asked Questions
Dea Collins accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dea Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dea Collins works at
7 patients have reviewed Dea Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dea Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dea Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dea Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.