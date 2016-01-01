See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, SC
Dayna Wilder, APRN

Pain Medicine
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dayna Wilder, APRN is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. 

Dayna Wilder works at Tidelands Health Pain Management Services at Georgetown in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tidelands Health Pain Management Services at Georgetown
    219 CHURCH ST, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 545-5927

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Back Pain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dayna Wilder, APRN

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558831925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

