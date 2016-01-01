See All Nurse Practitioners in Eatontown, NJ
Danya Soluri, APN

Danya Soluri, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Danya Soluri, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Eatontown, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj Rutgers and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Danya Soluri works at Monmouth Pulmonary Consultants in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monmouth Pulmonary Consultants
    30 Corbett Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 285-1615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma in Adults
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Danya Soluri, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1881062008
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj Rutgers
