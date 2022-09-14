Dayna Giordano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dayna Giordano, APRN
Overview
Dayna Giordano, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Dayna Giordano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Era Rehabilitation Center Inc Nh311 East St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 372-3333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dayna Giordano?
Dayna juggles an extensive caseload but has grown her practice to include a team of knowledgeable support professionals and expert colleagues from the mental health community. She takes time to hear patients tell their stories and responds swiftly to patient feedback, too. Her proactivity and responsiveness illustrate her core mission-driven purpose: to make a difference in people's lives. That clearly matters far more than insurance payouts. Whether it's through responsible medication management and talk therapy, Dayna takes time to listen to patients. She does retain an ambitious array of longtime clients but still opens her doors for new patients or even to welcome former patients back! Give Dayna a chance if you want a provider who is authentic and follows through. Building genuine trust with a new provider takes time, but Dayna definitely makes that process easy. On one final note, Dayna exercises restraint in making prescription decisions and puts patient safety above all else.
About Dayna Giordano, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811437973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dayna Giordano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dayna Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dayna Giordano works at
18 patients have reviewed Dayna Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dayna Giordano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dayna Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dayna Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.