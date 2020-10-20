Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayna Diaz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dayna Diaz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1745 Old Spring House Ln Ste 415, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 452-5353
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Our daughter saw Dr. Diaz for 6 years--from 10-16. She helped our daughter successfully navigate severe OCD and, later, other aspects of her mental health as an adolescent. She was caring and highly competent. We had to move onto another practice when our daughter needed more intensive care, and Dr. Diaz saw to it that we gained admission to a practice that was more appropriate for her. Can't recommend Dr. Diaz enough.
About Dr. Dayna Diaz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679624100
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.