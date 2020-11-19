See All Counselors in Morristown, NJ
Dayna Ceruzzi, LPC

Counseling
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dayna Ceruzzi, LPC is a Counselor in Morristown, NJ. 

Dayna Ceruzzi works at Dayna Ceruzzi in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayna Ceruzzi
    20 Community Pl Ste 102, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 937-7636

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 19, 2020
Dayna is a terrific therapist, and I can't recommend her enough! She is entirely non-judgmental, and created a space (both in-person and virtually) where I felt safe to partner with her and really explore things in order to reach the goals I came to therapy with. As someone who works in mental health, and who has had previous experience with therapists, I can say Dayna restored my faith in quality counseling! Her insightful questions and observations helped me understand a lot about my feelings/actions; her suggestions helped me develop strategies that I can easily apply in my day-to-day life to maintain the goals I reached while working with her. Dayna gave me tangible, effective tools to help myself, and I wholeheartedly recommend her to anyone looking for a therapist!
— Nov 19, 2020
Photo: Dayna Ceruzzi, LPC
About Dayna Ceruzzi, LPC

  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316298037
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dayna Ceruzzi, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dayna Ceruzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dayna Ceruzzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dayna Ceruzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dayna Ceruzzi works at Dayna Ceruzzi in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dayna Ceruzzi’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dayna Ceruzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dayna Ceruzzi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dayna Ceruzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dayna Ceruzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

