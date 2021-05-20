Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Lattie works at
Locations
-
1
Dayle Lattie, PsyD101 S Fannin St Ste 114, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (417) 861-6214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lattie?
I've been a patient of Dr. Lattie for several years and she has been wonderful to work with. She has taught me strategies on how to cope with trauma, work stress and day to day life stressors. I've been able to learn how to set boundaries, process feelings and become happier overall. She has taught me a lot about Cognitive Behavioral Therapy strategies and I have had a lot of success with this type of therapy. I am so thankful for Dr. Lattie and I am happy to recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1508035353
Education & Certifications
- St John'S Mercy Hospital
- Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
- University Of Louisiana, Lafeyette
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lattie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lattie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattie works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.