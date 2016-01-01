See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP

Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (117)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dayana Paul-Durocher works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acid Reflux
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Acid Reflux
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 117 ratings
Patient Ratings (117)
5 Star
(105)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Haitian Creole
NPI Number
  • 1386005619
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dayana Paul-Durocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dayana Paul-Durocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dayana Paul-Durocher works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dayana Paul-Durocher’s profile.

117 patients have reviewed Dayana Paul-Durocher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dayana Paul-Durocher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dayana Paul-Durocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dayana Paul-Durocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

