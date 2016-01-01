See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Dawnette Campbell works at Mindview Behavioral Health and Wellness in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindview Behavioral Health and Wellness
    5952 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 833-3920

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dawnette Campbell?

Photo: Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dawnette Campbell to family and friends

Dawnette Campbell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dawnette Campbell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC.

About Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073117529
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dawnette Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dawnette Campbell works at Mindview Behavioral Health and Wellness in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dawnette Campbell’s profile.

Dawnette Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawnette Campbell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawnette Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawnette Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dawnette Campbell, PMHNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.