Dawna Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawna Hernandez
Overview
Dawna Hernandez is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Dawna Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caremore7091 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 721-5777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawna Hernandez?
About Dawna Hernandez
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295340651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawna Hernandez works at
Dawna Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawna Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawna Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawna Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.