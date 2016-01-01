Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Van Rafelghem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP
Offers telehealth
Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Dawn Van Rafelghem works at
Locations
Compton Family Care Inc24 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45216 Directions (513) 761-2776
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700247988
- Ohio University / Main Campus
Dawn Van Rafelghem accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Van Rafelghem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
