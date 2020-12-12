Dawn Terrero-Diaz, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Terrero-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Terrero-Diaz, ARNP
Overview
Dawn Terrero-Diaz, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2624 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 513-3240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Terrero-Diaz?
Great ARNP who genuinely cares about her patients. I highly recommend her!
About Dawn Terrero-Diaz, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366827925
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Terrero-Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Terrero-Diaz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Terrero-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dawn Terrero-Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Terrero-Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Terrero-Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Terrero-Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.