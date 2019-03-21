Dr. Dawn Teel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Teel, OD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Teel, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Teel works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Institute7171 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-8111Monday7:30am - 4:15pmTuesday7:30am - 4:15pmWednesday7:30am - 4:15pmThursday7:30am - 4:15pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Advanced Eye Care6351 E 67th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teel?
Dr. Teal is very professional. My family has been been going to her for over 15 years and have never had anything but a positive experience. I highly recommend her and her staff. Ray W. Sand Springs
About Dr. Dawn Teel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1639169766
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.