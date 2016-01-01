Dawn Shoemaker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Shoemaker, FNP
Overview
Dawn Shoemaker, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Dawn Shoemaker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TMCOne - Rincon10350 E Drexel Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 324-1727
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Shoemaker?
About Dawn Shoemaker, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124554688
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Shoemaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Shoemaker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Shoemaker works at
Dawn Shoemaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Shoemaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.