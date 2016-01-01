Dawn Schneir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Schneir, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dawn Schneir, LPCC is a Counselor in Columbus, OH.
Dawn Schneir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optima Behavioral Health Inc.81 Outerbelt St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 759-5075
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Schneir?
About Dawn Schneir, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1083712962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Schneir accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Schneir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Schneir works at
5 patients have reviewed Dawn Schneir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Schneir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Schneir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Schneir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.