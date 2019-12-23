Dawn Rogers, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Rogers, LPCC-S
Overview
Dawn Rogers, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Maumee, OH.
Dawn Rogers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lurley J. Archambeau MD6450 Weatherfield Ct Ste 1B, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 866-2830
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Rogers?
Dawn is great...Best counselor I have ever had and i have been seeing her for over 15 years!
About Dawn Rogers, LPCC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1487893657
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Rogers works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.