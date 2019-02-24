Dr. Dawn Raffa, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Raffa, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Raffa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.
Locations
Inner Balance Psychology34 E Main St, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 988-1451Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
Dawn Raffa PHD2 Tree Farm Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 613-0110Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
Inner Balance Psychology Center LLC1628 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 1003, Philadelphia, PA 19103 DirectionsMonday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raffa helped me with some relationship problems that I was having. She was compassionate through the entire process
About Dr. Dawn Raffa, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780749887
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raffa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.