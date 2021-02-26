See All Nurse Practitioners in West Columbia, SC
Dawn Pike, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dawn Pike, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Dawn Pike works at Lexington Urology in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Urology - West Columbia
    222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 739-3660
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2021
    She was professional and caring. Listened to my concerns. Highly Recommend her.
    — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dawn Pike, FNP-BC
    About Dawn Pike, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669572632
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Pike, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Pike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Pike works at Lexington Urology in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dawn Pike’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dawn Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Pike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Pike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Pike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

