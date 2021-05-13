Dawn Paletta, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Paletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Paletta, PA-C
Dawn Paletta, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
First Georgia Physicians101 Yorktown Dr Ste 207, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-4283
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Great provider - been seeing her for 15 years. She's the best.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902856115
- Emory University
- University of Florida
Dawn Paletta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Paletta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Paletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dawn Paletta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Paletta.
