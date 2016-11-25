Dawn Marie O'Reilly, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Marie O'Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Marie O'Reilly, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dawn Marie O'Reilly, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dawn Marie O'Reilly works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7490
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Marie O'Reilly?
Dr O'Reilly has a genuine concern for the patient; that is nice to see in today's healthcare environment.
About Dawn Marie O'Reilly, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1255682415
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Marie O'Reilly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Marie O'Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Marie O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Marie O'Reilly works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Marie O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Marie O'Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Marie O'Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Marie O'Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.