Dawn Olynyk-Katan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C
Overview
Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Dawn Olynyk-Katan works at
Locations
Vital Life Health and Wellness2520 Broadway St Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 595-1019
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently went in for my HRT. I had problems with the last pellet causing excessive post-menopausal bleeding. Dawn looked back through my records and realized that the MD, Dr Askew 2 Dr's back, had me on a A-B alternating type dosage. Since she left the practice, the new PA had not looked fully at my records and gave me a pellet with extra-estrogen on top of the prior pellet with extra-estrogen, throwing me into having a 6 week menstrual cycle. Not good when I haven't had one in 6 years!!! Dawn went above and beyond to evaluate my personal situation, blood tests, etc. and realized that the last PA had not. She corrected the dosage back to the A-B series and I have had no problem. Additionally, she gave me a prescription for a compounded drug used for weight loss that my insurance wouldn't cover. The compounded drug is much less expensive and is working! I have lost 2.5 lbs week one. If you want to request a PA at Vital Life, I definitely recommend Dawn Katan.
About Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730673781
Dawn Olynyk-Katan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Olynyk-Katan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dawn Olynyk-Katan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Olynyk-Katan.
