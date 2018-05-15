See All Clinical Psychologists in Honolulu, HI
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Dawn Montgomery, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with Kapiolani Child Protection Center

Dr. Montgomery works at Private Practice in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Private Practice
    1111 Bishop St Ste 512, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 492-0296
    Monday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)

    May 15, 2018
    A great therapist! Easy to talk to, intelligent and kind. Never pushy and allows for great growth!!!
    Stephanie in HI — May 15, 2018
    About Dr. Dawn Montgomery, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1669542759
    Education & Certifications

    • Kapiolani Child Protection Center
    • Aurora Vista Del Mar Psychiatric Hospital, Ventura, Ca
    • Westmont College Santa Barbara, Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Montgomery, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery works at Private Practice in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Montgomery's profile.

    Dr. Montgomery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

