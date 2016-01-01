See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Dawn Maclennan, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dawn Maclennan, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Dawn Maclennan works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tacoma Office
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dawn Maclennan, CNM
About Dawn Maclennan, CNM

  • Midwifery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1841355831
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

