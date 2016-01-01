Dawn Lesneski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Lesneski, LCPC
Overview
Dawn Lesneski, LCPC is a Counselor in York, ME.
Dawn Lesneski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maitri Psychotherapy Associates433 Us Route 1, York, ME 03909 Directions (207) 363-8300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Lesneski?
About Dawn Lesneski, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1821163833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Lesneski accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Lesneski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Lesneski works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Lesneski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Lesneski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Lesneski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Lesneski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.