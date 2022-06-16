See All Physicians Assistants in Lumberton, NC
Dawn Langley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dawn Langley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lumberton, NC. 

Dawn Langley works at UNC Health Specialty Care in Lumberton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Health Endocrinology Clinic
    725 Oakridge Blvd Ste A3, Lumberton, NC 28358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 738-1141
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Dawn Langley was heaven sent. For real. She is very good at what she does. She has such a beautiful spirit and beautiful energy.
    Tonya Graham — Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: Dawn Langley, PA-C
    About Dawn Langley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376753046
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Langley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Langley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Langley works at UNC Health Specialty Care in Lumberton, NC. View the full address on Dawn Langley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dawn Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Langley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Langley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Langley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
