Dawn Koehler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Koehler, PSY
Overview
Dawn Koehler, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Wayzata, MN.
Locations
- 1 641 Lake St E Ste 222, Wayzata, MN 55391 Directions (952) 476-5465
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Ratings & Reviews
We've had a great experience with Dawn treating my daughter for anxiety. Before coming to Dawn, we had tried play therapy which was pretty unhelpful. Dawn has been using a cognitive behavior therapy approach, and my daughter has come so far in the last year and been able to do a lot of new things she refused to do before. As a parent, I've learned so much too and feel a lot better equipped now to help her work through the anxiety.
About Dawn Koehler, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518978568
