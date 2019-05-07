See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Newport Beach, CA
Dawn Hoekman, MS Icon-share Share Profile

Dawn Hoekman, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dawn Hoekman, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dawn Hoekman works at Integrated Therapeutic Services in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Therapeutic Services
    5001 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 861-4369
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dawn Hoekman?

    May 07, 2019
    I recommend Dawn already to all my friends. I am in my early 30s and have had a handful of different therapist since high school. Dawn is by far my favorite. I look forward to seeing her every week. My last therapist I would just vent to, but Dawn guides me in the personal and daily growth that I so desperately need. I wish I could bring her home with me! Highly recommend!
    — May 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dawn Hoekman, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Dawn Hoekman, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dawn Hoekman to family and friends

    Dawn Hoekman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dawn Hoekman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dawn Hoekman, MS.

    About Dawn Hoekman, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265835870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Hoekman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Hoekman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Hoekman works at Integrated Therapeutic Services in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dawn Hoekman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dawn Hoekman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Hoekman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Hoekman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Hoekman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dawn Hoekman, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.