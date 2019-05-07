Dawn Hoekman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Hoekman, MS
Overview
Dawn Hoekman, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dawn Hoekman works at
Locations
-
1
Integrated Therapeutic Services5001 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 861-4369Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Hoekman?
I recommend Dawn already to all my friends. I am in my early 30s and have had a handful of different therapist since high school. Dawn is by far my favorite. I look forward to seeing her every week. My last therapist I would just vent to, but Dawn guides me in the personal and daily growth that I so desperately need. I wish I could bring her home with me! Highly recommend!
About Dawn Hoekman, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1265835870
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Hoekman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Hoekman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Hoekman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Hoekman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Hoekman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Hoekman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Hoekman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.