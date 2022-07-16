See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Dawn Hinton, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dawn Hinton, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama-Birmingham.

Dawn Hinton works at Dawn Hinton, NP in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawn Hinton, NP
    1510 William St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 214-0097
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Pellet Therapy
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Pellet Therapy

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 16, 2022
    Excellent clinician. Kind and considerate. Good listener. Gave very good evidence-based advice that was easy to understand.
    About Dawn Hinton, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1437390721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama-Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
