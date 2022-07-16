Dawn Hinton, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Hinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Hinton, MSN
Offers telehealth
Dawn Hinton, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama-Birmingham.
Dawn Hinton works at
Dawn Hinton, NP1510 William St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 214-0097Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent clinician. Kind and considerate. Good listener. Gave very good evidence-based advice that was easy to understand.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437390721
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
