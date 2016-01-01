Dawn Hinkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Hinkle, PA-C
Overview
Dawn Hinkle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Jolla, CA.
Dawn Hinkle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leila N Rhodes MD6525 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 454-5557
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Hinkle?
About Dawn Hinkle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174887368
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Hinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Hinkle works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Hinkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Hinkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Hinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Hinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.