Dawn Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Henry, MED
Overview
Dawn Henry, MED is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2525 NW Expressway Ste 460, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 361-8127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Henry?
Very professional, highly educated and very nice. I would certainly recommend!!!!!!
About Dawn Henry, MED
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1033355094
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dawn Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.