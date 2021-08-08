See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dawn Henry, MED Icon-share Share Profile

Dawn Henry, MED

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dawn Henry, MED is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2525 NW Expressway Ste 460, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 361-8127

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Counseling Services
Addiction
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 08, 2021
Very professional, highly educated and very nice. I would certainly recommend!!!!!!
Kimberly Miller — Aug 08, 2021
Photo: Dawn Henry, MED
About Dawn Henry, MED

Specialties
  • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033355094
Frequently Asked Questions

Dawn Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dawn Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dawn Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Henry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

