Dawn Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Fox, PSY
Overview
Dawn Fox, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Orange Park, FL.
Dawn Fox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychological Services of Jacksonville LLC358 Stiles Ave Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-8311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Fox?
There are sound machines outside each room. So other people can't hear you conversation. Went to other counselors. They weren't a good fit for me. Dr. Dawn Fox listens and is not judgemental. She gives you feed back to help you. She really cares about her patients.
About Dawn Fox, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982670774
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Fox works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.