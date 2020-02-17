See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Dawn Fouse, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dawn Fouse, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dawn Fouse works at LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care
    2020 Kraft Dr Ste 2200, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4648
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - 10 Hickok St
    10 Hickok St Ste 101, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4647
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Exam
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Breast Exam
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dawn Fouse, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316250590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University
