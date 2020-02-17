Dawn Fouse, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Fouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Fouse, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dawn Fouse, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Locations
LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care2020 Kraft Dr Ste 2200, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 215-4648Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - 10 Hickok St10 Hickok St Ste 101, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 215-4647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! So understanding, compassionate and always knows exactly what to do. I've never seen anyone better than Dawn Fouse! ?
About Dawn Fouse, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1316250590
Education & Certifications
- South University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Fouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Fouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
58 patients have reviewed Dawn Fouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Fouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Fouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Fouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.