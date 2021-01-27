Overview

Dawn Fields is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dawn Fields works at CAMC Pediatric Neurology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.