Dawn Drucker, LMFT
Overview
Dawn Drucker, LMFT is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Dawn Drucker works at
Locations
Texas Gulf Coast Medical Systems - Gemini Location1045 Gemini St Ste 200B, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 218-8181Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dawn Drucker, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Drucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Drucker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dawn Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Drucker.
