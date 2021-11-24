See All Nurse Practitioners in O Fallon, IL
Dawn Drewes, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dawn Drewes, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in O Fallon, IL. 

Dawn Drewes works at MIDWEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OF SERVICES in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Emergency Department of Services
    320 E HIGHWAY 50, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 206-1969
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dawn Drewes, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700177763
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Drewes, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Drewes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Drewes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Drewes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Drewes works at MIDWEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OF SERVICES in O Fallon, IL. View the full address on Dawn Drewes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dawn Drewes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Drewes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Drewes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Drewes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

