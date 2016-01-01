See All Counselors in Swansea, MA
Overview

Dawn Depasquale, LMHC is a Counselor in Swansea, MA. 

Dawn Depasquale works at Bell Mental Health Associates LLC in Swansea, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bell Mental Health Assocuates LLC
    1162 GAR HWY, Swansea, MA 02777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 536-8088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar VI Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Induced Delirium Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Withdrawal Delirium Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dawn Depasquale, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770760159
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • John C. Corrigan Center, Fall River, Ma
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Depasquale, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Depasquale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Depasquale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Depasquale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Depasquale works at Bell Mental Health Associates LLC in Swansea, MA. View the full address on Dawn Depasquale’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dawn Depasquale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Depasquale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Depasquale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Depasquale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

