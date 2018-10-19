Dawn Castner-Rector has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Castner-Rector, HSPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dawn Castner-Rector, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dawn Castner-Rector works at
Locations
Hamilton Center620 8th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 231-8347
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely an amazing therapist. Fantastic at listening, giving suggestions, and professionalism. I can not speak more highly of Dr. Castner-Rector. She really helped me.
About Dawn Castner-Rector, HSPP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740209527
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Castner-Rector accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Castner-Rector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dawn Castner-Rector. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Castner-Rector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Castner-Rector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Castner-Rector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.