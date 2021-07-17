Dawn Bazler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Bazler, LMFT
Overview
Dawn Bazler, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
- 1 595 E Colorado Blvd Ste 618, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 864-1923
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best counselor I have ever met. She is great at identifying the source of the issues I experience and providing suggestions to help. Almost feels like chatting with a best friend, as opposed to a stiff, formal Q&A session in which very little input is provided by the professional. I've learned so much about myself and how to stick up for myself to feel more confident and empowered.
About Dawn Bazler, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1477619773
Frequently Asked Questions
