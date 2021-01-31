See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
Dawn Ammon, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dawn Ammon, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

Dawn Ammon works at Denver Dermatology Consultants - Denver - Stapleton in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Dermatology Consultants - Denver
    2970 Quebec St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dawn Ammon, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1831310580
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dawn Ammon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Ammon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dawn Ammon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dawn Ammon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dawn Ammon works at Denver Dermatology Consultants - Denver - Stapleton in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dawn Ammon’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dawn Ammon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Ammon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Ammon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Ammon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

