Dr. David Zucker, ED.D is accepting new patients.
Dr. David Zucker, ED.D
Overview
Dr. David Zucker, ED.D is a Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Zucker works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Psychological Services, LLC2300 Montana Ave Ste 317, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 662-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Very good listener explained everything clearly. For my Daughter who has Autism. I would recommend him. Thanks!
About Dr. David Zucker, ED.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1528159993
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Dr. Zucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zucker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zucker works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zucker.
