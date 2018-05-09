See All Psychologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. David Zuccolotto, PHD

Behavioral Medicine
Dr. David Zuccolotto, PHD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Zuccolotto works at Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mercy Medical Group A Service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation
    2110 Professional Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 924-6400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Folsom - Specialty Care
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 351-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    May 09, 2018
    This guy is great, what a blessing, he had an extremely similar experience as mine and told me from personal experience how to deal with my issue. Very personable with excellent credentials (I always research the people I see). Truly, an answer to pray. I can hardly wait for my next appt. I have had to avail myself of several Psychologists over the years and he is by far the best.
    Aleta Robinson in Antelope, CA — May 09, 2018
    • Behavioral Medicine
    • English
    • 1013247238
    Dr. David Zuccolotto, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuccolotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuccolotto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuccolotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuccolotto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuccolotto.

