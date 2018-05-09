Dr. David Zuccolotto, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuccolotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zuccolotto, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Zuccolotto, PHD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Locations
Mercy Medical Group A Service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation2110 Professional Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 924-6400Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is great, what a blessing, he had an extremely similar experience as mine and told me from personal experience how to deal with my issue. Very personable with excellent credentials (I always research the people I see). Truly, an answer to pray. I can hardly wait for my next appt. I have had to avail myself of several Psychologists over the years and he is by far the best.
About Dr. David Zuccolotto, PHD
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
- 1013247238
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuccolotto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuccolotto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuccolotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuccolotto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuccolotto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuccolotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuccolotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.