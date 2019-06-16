Overview

Dr. David Young, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.



Dr. Young works at Lake Buena Vista Chiropractic in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.