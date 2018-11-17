David Wolter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Wolter, MAMFT
Offers telehealth
David Wolter, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Clovis, CA.
David Wolter works at
Ramage Marriage & Family Therapy Inc.264 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 545-7087
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing, dedicated and helpful. Best counselor ever.
About David Wolter, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1679736250
David Wolter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Wolter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Wolter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Wolter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Wolter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Wolter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.