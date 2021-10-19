Dr. David Winfrey, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Winfrey, DC
Overview
Dr. David Winfrey, DC is a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Life University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Locations
Alpha Internal Medicine745 Glynn St S, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 599-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw the reviews on Dr.Winfrey and decided to make an appointment. He definitely took his time to address all my concerns and gave me an amazing adjustment. Even though I’m pregnant, he was able to provide relief for my back and hips. I was happy that he was upfront with a treatment plan and didn’t try to sell me on pillows and tools like other chiropractors had in the past. Definitely coming back and telling all of my friends and family!
About Dr. David Winfrey, DC
- Orthopedic Chiropractic
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1366715039
Education & Certifications
- Life University
Frequently Asked Questions
