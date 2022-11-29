Dr. Winecoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Winecoff, PHD
Dr. David Winecoff, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3711 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 450-9702
First therapist I had that got results. Nice. Easy going. Knowledgeable. Was highly recommended to me by another doctor who himself was highly recommended.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356567002
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Winecoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winecoff.
