Dr. David Wilson, DC is a Chiropractor in Lees Summit, MO.
Dr. Wilson works at
Advanced Sports and Family Chiropractic and Acupun338 SW Main St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 600-5483
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1245856418
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
